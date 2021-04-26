MPD: Two Females Shot in Yellow Pines Drive Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on Monday, April 26 around 4 am.

MPD and Fire medics responded to call of multiple people shot in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive. At the scene, police located an adult female suffering from a non-lie threatening gunshot wound and a juvenile female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown at this time.