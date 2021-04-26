Retired Brigadier General Trent Edwards Named New Director of MGMWERX

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAKA) – A familiar face to the River Region has been named the new director for MGMWERX.

MGMWERX announced Monday that Brigadier General (Ret.) Trent H. Edwards is now the head of the state-of-the-art innovation hub in Montgomery.

Prior to joining MGMWERX, Brigadier General Edwards was at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce where he served as Senior Vice President of Military and Community. In addition, Brigadier General serves as a President and CEO of T.H. Edwards Consulting, LLC. Edwards’ firm focuses on networking civilian businesses and professions with the Department of Defense.

“I could not be happier to have a professional of Trent’s caliber join this stellar team of dedicated employees,” stated DEFENSEWERX Executive Director, Brian Liesveld. “Trent’s experience will undoubtedly continue to raise the reputation of MGMWERX to the next level.”

Edwards has an extensive military background.

After graduating from North Carolina A&T State University, Edwards served 30 years in the Air Force. Some of his past military assignments include the Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Commander of the 37th Training Wing at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Air Force Legislative Liaison, Chief Financial Officer and Programmer for US Air Force Space Command, and Chief Financial Officer for the $80 billion Air Force Operations and Maintenance and Military Personnel Account.

Edwards also holds Masters’ degrees from the University of Oklahoma and the USAF Air War College in Human Relations and National Security Studies, respectively.

As Director of MGMWERX, Edwards will oversee administration, programs, and strategic plans. In addition to overseeing, he will also uphold fiscal integrity and the terms of the Partnership Intermediary Agreement, a contract between DEFENSEWERX, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Commander, Air University to facilitate academic and professional opportunities for furthering education and civilian collaboration.