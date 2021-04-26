Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days – TONIGHT 8/7c

The ABC Event Special "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days" airing TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

1/15 159179_David_Miliband_003 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) DAVID MILIBAND

2/15 159179_Dr_Jill_Biden_06 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) JILL BIDEN

3/15 159179_John_Oliver_04 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) JOHN OLIVER

4/15 159179_Julia_-_02 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) STACEY GORDON

5/15 159179_Kamau_Bell_03 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) W. KAMAU BELL



6/15 159179_Louis_Sketches_Puppets3 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS

7/15 159179_Louis_Sketches_Puppets4 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS

8/15 159179_Louis_Sketches_Puppets7 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) LOUIS HENRY MITCHELL

9/15 159179_Lucy_Liu_03 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) LUCY LIU

10/15 159179_Making_of_Elijah_muppet_-_10 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS



11/15 159179_Olivia_Munn_01 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) OLIVIA MUNN

12/15 159179_QUESTLOVE_011 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) QUESTLOVE

13/15 159179_Rosie_Perez_05 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) ROSIE PEREZ

14/15 159179_Rosita_-_01 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. - (ABC) SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS

15/15 159179_Sanjay_Gupta_05 SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) SANJAY GUPTA































“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” reflects upon the efforts that have earned “Sesame Street” unparalleled respect and qualification around the globe, including addressing their responsibility to social issues that have historically been seen as taboo such as racial injustice. This special chronicles the creation and introduction of a Black family of “Sesame Street” Muppets, Wes and Elijah Walker, a father-and-son duo who are at the heart of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative Coming Together.

Special guests include the first lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher.