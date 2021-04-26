Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days – TONIGHT 8/7c

SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents "Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days," a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC)
“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” reflects upon the efforts that have earned “Sesame Street” unparalleled respect and qualification around the globe, including addressing their responsibility to social issues that have historically been seen as taboo such as racial injustice. This special chronicles the creation and introduction of a Black family of “Sesame Street” Muppets, Wes and Elijah Walker, a father-and-son duo who are at the heart of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative Coming Together.
Special guests include the first lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher.