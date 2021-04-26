Special Contribution: Lillian Lalo

by Janae Smith

LILLIAN LALO

Lillian Lalo holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from The University of Mississippi and a Marketing Communications Masters Degree from West Virginia University. She lives in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband and young son.

She considers Nexstar’s CBS 42 her home station. Previously, Lillian served as a general assignment reporter for WAAY-31 in Huntsville, Alabama. Lillian Lalo Productions, LLC. is contracted by Alabama News Network to cover sponsored content.