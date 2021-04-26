Three Found Dead in Car Submerged in Lake Eufaula

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say three bodies have been found inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula along the Alabama-Georgia line. According to reports, a passerby spotted a car in the water at a park in Eufaula on Monday morning.

Officials checked the vehicle and determined that three bodies were inside.

It’s unclear how long the vehicle had been there, but authorities say a homicide investigation is underway.

We’re working to get more details and the identity of the victims.

