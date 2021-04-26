Warm And Dry Weather Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning began on a cool note in central and south Alabama. Most locations fell into the 40s briefly just before sunrise. However, thanks to abundant sunshine throughout the morning, midday temperatures soared into the 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky through the rest of the daytime hours and temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Winds turn to the southeast today, a shift that will lead to increasing humidity through the week. Tonight won’t be as cool, with lows in the upper 50s and a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday look even warmer with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. Each day looks dry, features and mix of sun and clouds, and nighttime lows in the low 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast late this week. The most recent model runs hold off on the arrival of rain until Thursday night, which means much of Thursday could be dry. Some storms could be in the mix, but the severe weather risk is very low at the moment. Showers and perhaps some storms continue into Friday, though a cold front likely slides south of our area Friday night.

Next weekend could be mainly dry and feature some sunshine, though models have been inconsistent at best over the last few days. It seems some showers could linger into Saturday at least. Temperatures trend down in the wake of the front, but not much. High temperatures likely still reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day.