Warm, Quiet Final Week of April

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FINAL WEEK OF APRIL: An upper ridge is building in over the region and that means nice and warm days more sun than clouds. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, while Tuesday through Thursday will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s, very warm for the final week of April. Nights will be fair and comfortable with temps generally in the 50s and 60s. Through the week, moisture levels slowly rise so each day should feature a few more clouds, but we look to stay dry through Thursday.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: A front will move through the area on late Thursday and into Friday, bringing areas of rain and a few storms. Good news, there will be very little instability, so for now severe storms are no in the forecast. Highs will be in the70s Friday.

FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY: It looks like we’ll have very nice weather for the first two days of May. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and warming into the lower to mid-80s on Sunday.

Ryan