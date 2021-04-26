Warming Trend This Week

by Shane Butler



We get several days to dry out and heat up this week! High pressure over the deep south is going to provide us a quiet weather pattern through Thursday. We expect lots of sunshine along with temps warming into the 80s each afternoon. A southerly wind flow will also aid in the warm up but eventually it leads to an increase in gulf moisture across the area. We expect rain to return by late Thursday but more likely Friday. At this point, we don’t see anything too strong or severe but we’re monitoring. Either way, temps will come down due to clouds and rain activity. Afternoon highs retreat to the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. A return to sunny and dry conditions Sunday. We see that trend continuing into early next week. Temps respond with highs back in the 80s once again.