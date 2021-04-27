10 Year Anniversary of the EF-4 Tornado that Hit Elmore County

by Ja Nai Wright

Today marks the ten year anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak in Alabama.

On that day, a series of storms across the state demolished homes, tore down trees, and claimed hundreds of lives.

Governor Ivey has proclaimed today as a Day of Remembrance in Alabama. It’s been a decade since that tornado outbreak killed more than 250 people across the state

There were more than 60 tornadoes that hit the state of Alabama in a single day, making it one of the most devastating severe weather days in Alabama History.One of the places hit hard by the tornado outbreak was Myers Mobile Home Park in Elmore County.

Nancy Myers, owner of Myers Mobile Home Park, recalls what took place that day just 10 years ago.

“My husband called me and told me that the park was gone, and I couldn’t comprehend what gone meant until the next morning. I could hear people when I would step out on my car port. I could hear people hollering for help but there was no light.” -Nancy Myers

The EF-4 Tornado killed 4 people in the Mobile Home Park, his wife said that includes the late Bill Myers’ sister-n-law and his niece who he found in the road.