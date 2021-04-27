Aid approved for Aid approvedfrom March storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster aid for eight Alabama counties where tornadoes and strong winds caused damage over two days in March.

Biden approved assistance that can include grants for repair and temporary housing; loans for property losses; and other aid to individuals and businesses that were affected on March 25 and 26 in Bibb, Calhoun, Clay, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, and Shelby counties.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she had requested assistance, which supplements state and local aid. Five people were killed when nearly a dozen tornadoes hit areas including Ohatchee, Helena, and Hale County last month.

