ASU Track & Field: Alabama State has strong showing at Knight Invite with multiple top ten performers

by Janae Smith

ORLANDO, Fla. | Alabama State finished their regular season schedule over the weekend as multiple Hornet performers have top finishes at the UCF Knight Invite.

The trio of Tionna Brown (23.57s, 200-meter), Nia Jack (11.51s, 100-meter) and Michaela Lewis (4:35.78, 1500-meters) led Alabama State on the women’s side over the weekend with the fastest times in their respective heats, along with four other Lady Hornets to finish in the top-10 of their events.

Kyana Evans finished third in the women’s 400-meters with a time of 54.25 and was followed by teammate Vinnelle Grant in tenth with a time of 55.83.

Lewis also finished third in the women’s 800-meters with a time of 2:03.71, while Shamia Jones took two eighth place finishes in both the 800 and. 1500-meter events with times of 2:10.55 and 4:44.61 respectively.

On the men’s side, David East finished first in the 100-meters with a time of 10.34 and finished second in the 200-meters with a time of 21.24 behind teammate Matthew Clarke who took first with a time of 21.00 seconds, while Myles Calhoun also landed in the top ten in the 100-meters with a fifth-place finish with a time of 10.59 and Mason Foster finished seventh with a time of 10.62.

Recent school record setter Abdi Hussein took fourth in the 1500-meter event with a time of 3:58.30, followed by Kevin Smith who finished both second in the 800-meters (1:53.33) and ninth in the 1500-meters. (4:07.56), while Ulyesses Grace landed with a top ten finish taking fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (14.24).

Marcus Cade had a successful meet in the jump events, finishing second in the men’s long jump (7.10m), fourth in the triple jump (14.43m) and sixth in the high jump (1.99m), while Xavier Clarke finished sixth in the long jump (6.80m) and seventh in the triple jump (13.60m) to round out the top ten performers for the Hornets.

