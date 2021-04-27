Bridge at Blount Cultural Park Closed for Repairs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Blount Cultural Park’s stone bridge on Festival Drive will be closed for repair work starting today.

City engineers estimate a two to three month timeline until reopening. The project comes as part of routine maintenance that is required throughout the bridge’s lifecycle to ensure its safety for those driving or walking.

A detour will take drivers away from the construction and allow access to the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Shakespeare Garden, Hannah Ridling Bark Park and the rest of the park.