Elderly Man and Wife Killed in Fire at Birmingham Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An 88-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife have been identified as the victims of a Birmingham house fire.

Eunice Johnson Grubbs, and her husband, John Fletcher Grubbs, were identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as the two victims discovered in the fire.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service officials say firefighters began to put out a fire at a home on Friday night and found two people inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

