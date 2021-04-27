Search Underway for Two People in Connection with Tallassee Shooting
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Tallassee.
The suspect is Justin Melton. Authorities say Melton was seen leaving the scene of the shooting Monday in a Maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Reynolds.
Reynolds is also wanted for questioning about the shooting.
Anyone with information on Melton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.
Your tip could lead to a 5-thousand dollar reward.