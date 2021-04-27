Three Bodies Found in Car in Lake Eufaula, Suspect Charged with Multiple Counts of Capital Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have arrested Demetrius McGhee, 26. McGhee faces Capital Murder charges after three bodies found in Lake Eufaula.

On Monday, April 26, law enforcement discovered the three bodies submerged in a car inside Lake Eufaula.

Police arrested arrested McGhee the same day following his release from an area hospital. He is in Barbour County Jail on no bond.

SBI has requested the assistance of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to search the area where the vehicle was located for other evidence related to this crime.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.