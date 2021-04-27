Two People Charged with Capital Murder for Man’s Shooting Death in Brundidge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in Brundidge last week.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas and Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James say 23-year-old Raven Braswell of Springhill and 22-year-old Joshua Devon Peterson of Clayton face capital murder charges.

The body of 44-year-old Cordero Ousley was found on Floyd Street in Brundidge on Tuesday, April 20. Ousley was found shot lying face down in a grassy area, which Sheriff Thomas says is a very isolated area with no traffic.

Based on the sheriff’s release, Ousley was lured to Floyd Street by Raven Braswell where he was robbed and shot to death.

From there, authorities say the two suspects went to a hotel in Ozark.

“We worked four long days for a total of 70 hours, almost non-stop, to get a break in the case,” Thomas said in a statement.

Braswell was located in Dothan, and Peterson was found near Eufaula, he said. They are both in the Pike County Jail.