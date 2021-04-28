Alabama Removing Anti-Gay Language from Sex Education Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama will remove anti-gay language from the state’s sex education law.

For decades, the law said students should be taught that homosexuality is both socially unacceptable and illegal.

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville) and approved by the Alabama Legislature which will remove a section of the 1992 sex education law that said sex education programs would include that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and is illegal under state laws.

The Alabama law will maintain the emphasis on abstinence in sex education.

