ASU Softball: Weather forces changes to softball schedule this weekend

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The weekend series between Alabama State and Alcorn State will move to Saturday and Sunday, as announced by Alcorn State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) due to weather this weekend in Lorna, Mississippi.

The series was originally scheduled to begin on Friday but due to a prediction of heavy rain in the area, the series will begin with a doubleheader on Saturday followed by the final game on Sunday. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 1 pm, with the series concluding at 11 am on Sunday.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University softball, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateSB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.