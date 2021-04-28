Attempted Murder Warrant Signed Against Prattville Man in Connection Reeltown Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an Attempted Murder investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday, April 26, on Frog Hollow Road in Reeltown.

According to police, a 23-year-old from Tallassee suffered a single gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to Baptist Hospital in Montgomery to receive treatment for injuries.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department obtained an Attempted Murder warrant for Justin Melton, 33, of Prattville. His last known address is 1394 Wood Lane, Prattville, Alabama.

The suspect is Melton. Authorities say Melton was seen leaving the scene of the shooting Monday in a Maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Reynolds.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Melton should contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement or Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

Investigation continuing.