by Alabama News Network Staff

AUM has announced that it has a limited number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that will be available for people 16 and older Thursday and Friday at the AUM Wellness Center.

The vaccines are free, with no insurance needed. People who get them will be scheduled to get their second dose on May 21.

Appointments are required.

CLICK HERE TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT

So far, AUM has vaccinated more than 6,000 students, employees and community members.