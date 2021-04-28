City of Montgomery Hosting Kickoff Event for Summer Programs on May 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed and the City of Montgomery’s Parks and Recreation Department invite Montgomery children ages 6 to 14 years old and their parents or guardians to visit Gateway Lodge at Gateway Park, 3800 Davenport Drive, on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 2021 Summer Registration Kickoff.

The Kickoff will provide parents with an opportunity to enroll children in summer programming at 11 community centers in Montgomery. The event includes free food and youth activities, including inflatables, archery, face painting, arts & crafts, horseback riding, paddle boats, kayaks, kickball and more.

Registration will take place in Gateway Lodge. Parents can also register their children online at www.funinmontgomery.com from May 1 – May 28.

For more information, please contact the City’s Parks & Recreation Department at (334) 625-2300.