DA Daryl Bailey: Arrest Made in 2019 Montgomery Cold Case Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, April 28, Montgomery County District Daryl Bailey announced an arrest in a 2019 cold case homicide. Montgomery County authorities charged Si’Keris Miles, 21, with the 2019 shooting death of La’Quintin Brown.

Police say on July 25, 2019, Brown was shot and killed in the 4700 Block of Park Towne Way. Authorities say brown was shot when he stepped outside to check the switch on his apartment’s breaker box. He had lost power.

A second person has also been arrested in connection to Brown’s death, but his name and photo are not being released because he is a juvenile.

Newly discovered evidence and witnesses led to the arrest of Miles for this cold case murder.