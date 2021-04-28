Getting Almost Hot Out There

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper ridge is located over the the Central Gulf Coast this week, while at the surface, an area of high pressure is centered off the Carolina coast. Together, these two features are keeping Alabama’s weather dry, and very warm through Thursday night. We are seeing some clouds in the sky, but these are mainly upper-level clouds, giving us that filtered sunshine look. It is very warm today as temperatures will have no problem reaching the upper 80s, which are a good 5-10 degrees above average for the final week of April in Alabama. For tomorrow, expect another very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s again, but clouds will be increasing through the day.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: A front will approach the area late Thursday bringing our next chance of rain late Thursday night and into Friday morning. There will be very little instability and the main dynamics will pass north of Alabama, and severe storms are still not in the forecast. Highs will be in the 80s Thursday, but will be cooler Friday with highs back in the 70s. Rain amounts for most of the state will be in the one-half to one inch range. The rain will end from northwest to southeast during the day Friday and drier air will return to Alabama Friday night.

FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY: We will mention there is quite a bit of model discrepancy for the weekend, so the forecast in the coming days certainly could change. But for now, we will forecast very nice weather for Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the uppre 70s. Sunday start off dry, but rain should arrive late in the day and continue in Monday. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We will continue to mention widely scattered showers, but the best chance of rain next week will come in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame with another cold front.

Have an astonishing Wednesday!!!

Ryan