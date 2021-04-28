Largest Producer of Eggs in U.S. Donated 23,400 Dozen Eggs to Alabama Food Banks

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, April 29, at 11:30 a.m., Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will recognize Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. for their donation of 280,800 (23,400 dozen) eggs to Alabama food banks who are part of the Feeding America network. This generous contribution is designed to help Alabama families and people in need. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is honored to facilitate the distribution and appreciates the dedication of food banks across the state.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Feeding America network of food banks feeds approximately 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s generous donation of 280,800 eggs will provide support to the people of Alabama. This is donation is especially appreciated by the food banks since fresh eggs are not often donated. The eggs will be shipped from the Cal-Maine location in Robertsdale, Ala. to Montgomery, Ala. and then distributed to food banks across the state.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. In 2019, they sold around 1,038.9 million dozen shell eggs. Cal-Maine manages a total flock of approximately 36.2 million layers and 9.4 million pullets and breeders.

This is the second year in a row that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has partnered with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries to distribute fresh eggs to families in need across the state. The Montgomery Area Food Bank has graciously offered to host this event and provide storage for the eggs until distribution.

The main food banks in Alabama will attend the presentation. These food banks work tirelessly to combat hunger and food insecurity.