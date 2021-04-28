Marche Johnson Wins Montgomery City Council District 3 Special Election

by Ja Nai Wright

Marche Johnson is now the newest member of the Montgomery City Council. Johnson won the special election runoff for the District 3 seat Tuesday. She replaces Tracy Larkin who held the seat for 17 years before his death in January.

Johnson, who is a Montgomery native says that she is more than happy to now be representing the very district that she grew up in. She has plans to change the city of Montgomery as much as she can and bring more of the community together to help uplift it.

” Definitely focused on social issues in the community. I strongly believe that when you focus on a whole person you will change that person and it will ultimately change the community because its like a snowball effect, so the non-profits, the faith based community definitely creating a bridge between elected officials, the faith based community. Non profits, and the community.”- Johnson.

Although change does not happen overnight there are some things that Marche plans on doing within her first 90 days in office. She is excited to begin work on those tasks.

“First things first, organizing some community clean-ups, we have to make the our community more attractive. That is the first thing we need to do, and doing that we will start building some bonds in the community.”

We asked Marche what she wanted to say to the people of District 3

“As your new city council woman in District 3 thank you, thank you for electing a new vision, thank you for believing in something new and let’s get ready to work.”

This is the first time in Montgomery history that two African-American women hold seats in the city council at the same time. Audrey Graham (District 4) and now Marche Johnson, who will be sworn in next Tuesday, May 4th at the City Council meeting.

There will be another special election for the Montgomery City Council District 1 seat on July 13th. That’s the seat Previously held by the late Richard Bollinger.