Medical Breakthroughs: What Your Foot Says about Your Health

by Alabama News Network Staff

Researchers at Syracuse University compared pain relief from pure CBD oil to the so-called placebo effect, they found patients experienced an improvement in pain using cannabidiol and they also felt psychological effects simply from expecting they had gotten CBD. And the way to your heart – may be through your feet. Research presented to the European Society of Cardiology found a simple foot test can detect heart rhythm disorders in patients with diabetes. Doctors say the quick, low-cost intervention can help prevent strokes.

