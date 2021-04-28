MISSING: Prattville Police Searching for 18-Year-Old Man Last Seen in January

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Brady Evan Galloway, 18, of Prattville was last seen on January 27.

According to police reports, witnesses last saw Galloway riding a bicycle wearing a McDonald’s work uniform and a black jacket with neon lettering. The director he was traveling in is unknown.

Galloway has no known conditions that would make him a danger to himself or others. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Galloway is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0208 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.