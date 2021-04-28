National Work Zone Week: ALDOT Remembers Employee Killed on Duty in 2017

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leo H. Fournier Jr., an Alabama Department of Transportation employee killed in a work zone in 2017, had his name added this week to the National Work Zone Memorial. Fournier was killed when a driver under the influence was driving the wrong way on the Atlanta Highway in Montgomery and struck Fournier and two other survey crew members.

Fournier graduated from Tuskegee University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He worked for ALDOT for almost 9 years and previously worked with Ford Motor Company as a supplier quality engineer in Detroit, Michigan and as a quality engineer with T&WA in Montgomery. He was married and was an avid reader, a sports enthusiast and loved to travel.

The National Work Zone Memorial is an exhibition that travels to communities across the country to help raise public awareness of the hazards in America’s roadway work zones. It is inscribed with more than 1,500 names, honoring those who died in work zones, including work zone workers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers and public safety officials. The memorial pays homage to the memory of the lives lost by displaying their names on a traveling tribute to continuously honor them.

The week of April 26-30 is National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. ALDOT and many other states across the country are encouraging drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones by Moving Over, Slowing Down and Saving Lives.

For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit http://www.ops.fhwa.dot.gov/wz/outreach/wz_awareness.htm. Join the national conversation using #NWZAW or locally using #DriveSafeAL.

