Police Chase After Traffic Stop Ends with 1 Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – A police chase that began with a traffic stop near Birmingham ended when a fleeing motorist crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, and ran away from the wreckage.

Vestavia Hills police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 on Monday night but the driver fled until exiting on Lakeshore Parkway.

The fleeing vehicle struck another car, in which a passenger identified as Robyn Naftel Herring was killed. Police stopped to assist the wreck victims and the driver who fled got out and ran into woods near the crash scene, which was in Homewood. Police continued to search for the person on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)