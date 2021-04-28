Report: Montgomery’s Magnet High Schools Rank Among the Best

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best high schools in the country. Once again, Montgomery’s magnet high schools are listed as some of the nation’s best.

The report shows that LAMP (Loveless Academic Magnet Program) is ranked the top high school in Alabama. It is the 14th ranked school in the country.

The report notes that LAMP offers Advanced Placement courses and exams, which 99% of students take. It says 99% of students graduate.

Elsewhere within Montgomery Public Schools, Booker T. Washington Magnet School is ranked 7th in Alabama and 800th in the nation. It has a graduation rate of 100%. Brewbaker Tech Magnet School is ranked 19th in the state and 1,610th in the country. It also has a 100% graduation rate.

Some other schools have received recognition. The survey says Holtville High School is 44th in Alabama, Prattville High is 49th and Wetumpka High School is 53rd.

Pike Road High School was unranked. The report says schools needed to have a senior class in the 2018-19 school year and Pike Road graduated its first senior class last year.

