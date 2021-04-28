Some Rain Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler



High pressure over the western Atlantic is helping to provide us a southerly wind flow. Moisture trickles in as temps warm nicely into the mid to upper 80s. This setup continues through Thursday afternoon. After that, a frontal boundary heads towards the state. It will tap into the moisture and increase our chances for a few showers and possibly t-storms late Thursday night into Friday. The front presses southward and hangs up over the northern gulf Friday afternoon. This will put us in a drier weather pattern over the weekend. That’s right, we could actually get in a rain free weekend for a change! It doesn’t take long for moisture to surge back into the area though. An area of low pressure will help lift the front back northward and we’re into a rainy weather pattern early next week. Rain and storms are possible through Wednesday. It won’t rain all the time and that allows for periods of sunshine. Temps respond with highs hovering in the mid 80s. Another front swings through the deeps south Wednesday night and we’re behind the boundary Thursday. Temps drop off a bit but we’re still looking at lower 80s under ample sunshine late week.