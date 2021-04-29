A Thursday Night Cold Front, Showers, And A Few Storms

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning wasn’t so sunny, bright, and full of opportunity. In fact, our area experienced a generally overcast sky with spotty showers in the mix. The clouds curbed the warming process, with midday temperatures only in the low to mid 70s despite morning lows only falling into the low and mid 60s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day with perhaps a few spotty showers. However, looks like coverage of showers diminishes this afternoon. We could see some breaks of sunshine, warming some locations into the low and even mid 80s.

Another round of showers and/or storms arrives late this evening and overnight. However, many of us may not see rain during that time. Otherwise, expect a warm and somewhat muggy evening with temperatures gradually falling through the 70s.