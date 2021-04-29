ASU Baseball: Alabama State returns to play after postponements for final conference road series

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State returns to play this weekend after a postponement due to weather last weekend as they travel to take on Alcorn State for a three-game series.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6 pm followed by a 6 pm start on Saturday and the conclusion of the series on Sunday at 1 pm.

Alabama State (16-17, 8-7 SWAC) have won their last four games with a win over Florida A&M and a home series sweep over Grambling State.

Trenton Jamison (.403/.647/.468) continues to lead the Hornets at the plate with 18 extra base hits including nine doubles and seven home runs. He has also scored 35 runs and driven in another 37 for Alabama State in 33 games. Cristopher DeGuzman (.362/.515/.421) has added six doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs; while AJ Gardner (.319/.511/.375) has added four home runs and 21 runs batted in for the Hornets.

Payton Harris (2-1, 1.36 ERA) leads the Hornets out of the bullpen allowing 11runs (five earned) in 33.0 innings with 48 strikeouts, while Ryan Velazquez (0-0, 2.93 ERA) has added 24 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Breon Pooler (3-2, 3.91 ERA) leads all starters for the Hornets with 58 strikeouts in 46.0 innings, while Jordan Gould (4-1, 4.01 ERA) has struck out 36 in 33.2 innings thus far this season.

