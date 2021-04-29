Medical Breakthroughs: A Warning for Seniors this Summer

by Alabama News Network Staff

With warm weather approaching, Canadian researchers are urging seniors to watch out for extreme heat. They say keeping the body cool helps the cells of older people protect from heat stroke, heart issues, and kidney failure. And teens who are bullied are more likely to fantasize about committing acts of violence. That’s the finding in a new UK study that looked at 23 forms of aggression including taunts and physical attacks. Researchers found that each type of mistreatment increased the probability of violent thoughts up to eight percent.

