Court documents: Woman, kids found dead in car were shot

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP)

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) – Court documents show that a Georgia woman and two children found dead in a partially submerged car on the Alabama-Georgia line were shot to death.

Warrants charging 26-year-old Demetrius Deveonte McGhee in the killings allege he used a handgun to kill all three inside a vehicle.

A blue sedan was found in Lake Eufaula near a city park in Eufaula, Alabama, on Monday.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the children who died along with Remona Hudson. But officials say the three victims all lived in the same house in Cuthbert, which is located about 25 miles from the lake.

