Decent Weekend Weather; Stormy First Week of May

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: A weak front continues to drop south through the state today and has brought clouds and some spotty showers to Alabama overnight and this morning. Behind the front, today feature more clouds than sun, and highs in the low 80s. Tonight, will feature passing clouds and comfortable temperatures with lows in the 50s.

FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY: Tomorrow will be dry and a very nice day of weather with a good supply of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the 80, and we will mention a chance of scattered rain showers, especially late in the day, and by the time we head into Sunday night, some storms are possible, with some severe storms to the west of the area, where the SPC has a large area highlighted in a risk of severe storms.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air will remain in place, meaning we will need to keep scattered showers and storms through midweek. It will remain warm each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with more clouds than sun each day. We also note that we could deal with some stronger storms at times each dat through midweek.

Have a phenomenal Friday!!!

Ryan