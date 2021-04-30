Family of Black Man Killed by Alabama Police Sue Over Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Relatives of a mentally ill Black man who was shot to death by police in 2019 have filed a federal lawsuit claiming officers wrongly broke into his home and killed him without reason.

The suit filed Thursday in Birmingham claims officers in Pickens County unjustly shot Wallace Wilder inside his apartment in the west Alabama town of Gordo after a neighbor called authorities because of noise. The suit and attorneys contend Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall was involved in the killing but knew Wilder had mental problems. Hall did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

