MacGyver SERIES FINALE – TONIGHT at 7PM

by Janae Smith

“Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” – When Mac and Riley go missing, they wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there. Matty must figure out how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost! Do Mac and Riley have what it takes to unravel the mystery and find who took them? Find out on the SERIES FINALE of MacGyver!

Watch the SERIES FINALE of MacGyver TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local CBS 8!