Medical Breakthroughs: New Evidence about the Dangers of Air Pollution

by Alabama News Network Staff

When dentists prescribe opioids to treat pain, they could be putting their patients at risk. a study from the University of Michigan finds overdose rates were two and a half times higher among patients who filled an opioid prescription after a dental procedure. researchers say painkillers like ibuprofen are usually an effective alternative.

Children exposed to higher levels of air pollution may be more likely to show signs of mental illness by the time they’re 18. a study at duke university tracked thousands of young adults in the u-k. those with higher exposure to traffic-related air pollution had higher rates of mental health symptoms, including depression and anxiety.

