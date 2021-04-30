Selma Community Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Members of the Selma community are honoring teachers — ahead of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teachers are being honored for their work during the pandemic — and for their role in shaping history.

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church — and two local eateries — teamed-up to provide gift bags for more than a hundred teachers.

The bags were delivered to teachers at R. B. Hudson Steam Academy — and Clark Elementary School Thursday morning.

“We just want to recognize and respect what they historically down across the years but also for what they’re doing right now,” said Rev. Leodis Strong.

Teachers at both schools played a vital role in the Selma Voting Rights Movement.

“Because of the Teachers March and just the role that both schools played in the civil rights movement in the mid-sixties is part of our history,” said Superintendent Avis Williams.

The gift bags included face masks — hand sanitizer — and a gift card for a meal at the Coffee Shoppe — or Lannie’s #2 barbeque restaurant.

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated during the first full week of May each year.