Slightly Cooler And Less Humid Start To The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Another mainly cloudy day underway for central and south Alabama. A few stray showers dotted the radar through midday, though the afternoon looks mainly dry as humidity slowly decreases. The reason? A cold front pushing into far south Alabama at midday. This front pushes even further south this afternoon and overnight, filtering in cooler and drier air. Highs today only top out near 80° in many locations with a north breeze up to 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 50s under a clearing sky.

Saturday features plenty of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures generally range from the low to mid 80s with no rain in the forecast. Saturday night lows trend milder, closer to 60°. Sunday features increasing clouds, with showers and storms arriving late in the day. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather across much of Mississippi Sunday. A marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather extends into western Alabama. Damaging winds or large hail appear to be the main risks if we do see any stronger storms through Sunday night. The risk area and level could change between now and Sunday. We’ll keep you up to date.

Sunday only looks like the beginning of an unsettled pattern across central and south Alabama. Multiple systems impact our area next week, culminating in a cold front pushing through our area Wednesday or Wednesday night. Between Monday and Wednesday, expect scattered to widespread showers and storms at pretty much any time of the day or night. It’s hard to pinpoint which days feature a higher or lower chance for rain at the moment. Still, depending on the timing of rain any given day, temperatures could warm into the mid 80s.

With the final front pushing to our southeast late next week, expect drier and slightly cooler weather for next Thursday and Friday. Highs warm to near 80° each afternoon with lows in the upper 50s.