Update: Suspect Indicted in Murder of Dallas County High School Basketball Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a beloved Dallas County High basketball coach.

District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that Jerry Johnson of Selma has been indicted for capital murder.

Johnson is charged in the death of 56-year-old Chris Harrell. Harrell was shot and killed in the parking lot of a restaurant in February.

Johnson was captured in Montgomery a few weeks later. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.