What the Tech? The FCC Wants to Know If Your Internet Is Slow

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millions of people across the United States continue to be hampered by slow internet speeds.

The problem has only become more noticeable in the past year as people were forced to work from home and children were forced to attend school virtually over computer connections.

Combine that with more gadgets connected to a home’s WiFi and people streaming movies and TV shows over Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other services. Oh, and gamers who spend lots of time playing with others over an internet connection.

The FCC says high-speed broadband is no longer nice to have; it’s a necessity.

The FCC is asking Americans to download its smartphone app to test their internet speeds and send that information back to the Commission.

Apps for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices can be found in Apple and Google’s app stores.

Once the app is downloaded, you’ll be asked to permit it to see your location. This is necessary for the FCC to build a map to see where slow speeds are prominent.

The speed test will send and receive data using the network your phone is connected to so before running it, make sure you’re on your primary WiFi connection and close to the router. I’d also suggest disconnecting from WiFi and running the test again, which will test your cellular provider’s network speeds.

The FCC has also added a page to its website where people can report problems or concerns with their connections.

The Commission says more accurate maps will enable broadband funding programs to target support for services to the areas most in need.