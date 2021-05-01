People in Wetumpka Eager to See Their City on New HGTV Series

by Alabama News Network Staff

People in Wetumpka have waited nearly a year to see their city in the national TV spotlight. Sunday, it will be featured on a new six-part HGTV series called “Home Town Takeover.”

Ben and Erin Napier, known for their HGTV show “Home Town”, in which they restore properties in Laurel, Mississippi, are the hosts.

It was last summer that people in Wetumpka found out that they’d been chosen out of 2,600 towns to be featured. A crew spent four months in the city doing a major transformation of the downtown area.

Chris Carter of Coosa River Adventures is just one of the thousands of people in Wetumpka who’s eager to see the show.

“We’re pretty excited,” he told Alabama News Network.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis told us in a live interview Friday that he and other city leaders still don’t know much about how the show will look or what will be featured. Alabama News Network has provided video of several of our news stories to help the producers showcase the city.

City leaders are hopeful the exposure will bring in more visitors. We caught up with Martha Brown, who was visiting Wetumpka from Sheffield.

“It think it’s going to attract more artists,” she said, noting all of the artwork that can be seen across Wetumpka.

“Home Town Takeover” will premiere Sunday at 7PM CDT on HGTV.