Photo Gallery: Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

5/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network



6/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

7/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

8/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

9/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

10/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network



11/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

12/12 Montgomery Kidney Walk Celebration – May 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

























The 2021 Montgomery Kidney Walk may have been virtual this year, but there was an in-person celebration held at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium this morning that brought out plenty of people.

The sounds of honking truck and car horns, people cheering and music filled the air.

Members of several organizations and volunteers gathered for the drive-through and socially distanced event.

This year’s Honorary Walk Chair and Patient Chair is Jim Wilson III and Coach Jimmy Perry. Alabama News Network Sports Director Adam Solomon was emcee in a video that was shown at the celebration.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation’s Montgomery Kidney Walk is a fundraising event for local kidney patients in need.

They’ve raised more than their goal of $100,000, and donations are still coming in.

You can donate online at Montgomerykidneywalk.org and get involved at alkidney.org

The annual kidney walk will provide financial assistance to low-income dialysis and transplant patients, kidney disease education and awareness and patient support services.