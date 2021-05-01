Storms Late Sunday, Some Could Be Severe

by Ben Lang

The month of May started on a nice note. Temperatures were seasonably cool this morning and warm this afternoon. There was plenty of sunshine while the humidity was low. Unfortunately, this weather won’t last for the rest of the weekend. Clouds begin to increase overnight, though they may be thin enough to allow temperatures for some to drop into the 50s briefly Sunday morning. Expect low 60s to start the day otherwise. In the meantime, temperatures decline from the mid 70s at 7PM to the mid 60s by 11PM this evening.

Humidity rises Sunday as winds turn to the southeast. While Sunday’s sky could be mostly cloudy, temperatures still rise into the low or mid 80s. Much of the day looks dry, but storms arrive during the late afternoon and evening. Some of these could be severe, with damaging winds and hail the main threats. The storm prediciton center upped the severe risk to “slight” (level 2/5) near the U.S. 43 corridor in west Alabama. A marginal (level 1/5) risk area extends east to nearly Interstate 65. The severe threat should wane by midnight with the loss of daytime heating and the exit of better atmospheric dynamics. Expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid Sunday night with spotty showers.

The first few days of next week feature high rain chances, with storms looking numerous to perhaps widespread at times. The best rain coverage looks to be Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with additional storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like Monday through Wednesday’s storms won’t be severe. However, there’s time for that to change between now and then, so stay tuned. A cold front pushes to our southeast Wednesday night, with drier and slightly cooler weather for the end of next week. However, high temperatures could still reach the low 80s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 50s.

For now, Mother’s day weekend looks dry and warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs warm into the low 80s, with lows near 60°.