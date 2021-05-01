Two People Killed in Lowndes County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers say two people have been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lowndes County.

Investigators say 20-year-old A’Shontis Brenson of Lowndesboro and 24-year-old Demontres Smith of Greenville were killed in the wreck. It happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 97 and U.S. Highway 80 about seven miles north of Hayneville Friday afternoon.

State troopers say Brenson was driving a car, with Smith as her passenger, when they passed through the intersection and hit an SUV. The SUV then crossed the median and hit a dump truck.

Both Brenson and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say neither was wearing a seat belt.