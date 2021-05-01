Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis Excited to See City on HGTV

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis joined us live on Alabama News Network at 6:00 Friday to talk about his excitement to see the city spotlighted on national TV.

Wetumpka will be featured on a new six-part HGTV series called “Home Town Takeover.” Ben and Erin Napier, known for their show “Home Town”, will be the hosts.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Willis told Ellis Eskew. He says the HGTV crew spent four months in Wetumpka doing the work.

People in Wetumpka have told us how excited they are to finally get to see the show.

Willis says he and other city leaders have gotten small clues about what will be featured in the series, but he says they don’t know what all will be in the programs. Alabama News Network has provided the show’s producers with video from several of our news stories, starting from when people in Wetumpka had learned their city had been chosen.

He credits a team with submitting Wetumpka to be considered for the show. HGTV received nominations from 2,600 towns across the country before choosing Wetumpka.

“Home Town Takeover” will premiere Sunday night at 7PM CDT.