Alabama A&M Defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff to Win SWAC Title

by Alabama News Network Staff

Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for two TDs, and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Alabama A&M (5-0) won its second title and played in its seventh SWAC championship game.

The Bulldogs, who beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 22-16 for the 2006 crown, completed its second undefeated season on record and first in 53 years.

Trenton McGhee picked off a fourth-and-10 pass in the end zone with 6 seconds remaining to seal it.

Tyrin Ralph returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and Kolby Watts scored on a 33-yard fumble return for UAPB.

