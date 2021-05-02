Severe Weather Threat Continues Sunday Evening

by Ben Lang

Sunday was warm and muggy across central and south Alabama. Certainly a 180° shift from Saturday’s sunshine and low humidity. Sunday’s humidity contributed to enough instability to produce a few rotating cells in southwest Alabama. A tornado warning was in effect for Clarke and southwest Wilcox county from shortly after 4PM until 5PM this afternoon. There’s still a threat for strong to severe storms, especially west of Interstate 65 through at least midnight tonight. A brief tornado and damaging winds appear to be the main threats. A tornado watch was in effect for Dallas, Perry, and Marengo counties until 10PM, but was cancelled early. Further east, the severe threat looks low. Scattered showers and storms remain possible for the rest of the night. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms become numerous by Monday afternoon, with an almost summer-like pattern in place. Some of these could be strong to severe also. For now, the Storm Prediction center paints a low-end marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms across our area. Damaging winds and hail appear to be the main threats. There could be a lull in thunderstorm activity Monday night. However, Tuesday also features a high chance for showers and storms. They could become widespread by the afternoon or evening as a cold front enters Alabama. Some of these storms could be strong to severe too. The Storm Prediction Center places a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather across most of Alabama. Again, damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Wednesday features another round of showers and storms, this time as the cold front finally pushes into and out of our area. It now appears as though much of Wednesday’s rain occurs during the morning. The afternoon could trend drier as the front pushes through.

Expect slightly cooler and drier weather for the end of the week. Highs peak in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s. Mother’s Day weekend looks dry and warm for now with highs in the 80s.